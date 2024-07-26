Introduction

The Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland, June 15-16, 2024 was an outright failure.

Sponsored by the Swiss Government (15-16 June, 2024) it resulted in a chaotic public relations ploy rather than a peace initiative. Russia had not been invited to attend.

The fundamental issue, which was carefully avoided is that the dominant Nazi faction within the Kiev government exerts its power in the realm of intelligence, internal affairs, national security and the military.

It’s a proxy regime in liaison with its U.S.-NATO sponsors.

Amply documented, the 2014 EuroMaidan US Sponsored Coup d’Etat was carried out with the support of the two Nazi factions: Svoboda and Right Sektor headed by Dmytro Yarosh.

In Part I of this article, the issue of Holocaust Denial is addressed: Our governments –which claim to be firmly committed to social democracy– are actively supporting and financing a coalition government which is supportive of Ukraine’s Nazi movement which collaborated with Nazi Germany’s occupation forces during World War II. The evidence is overwhelming.

Specifically, the German penal code prohibits “Denial of the Holocaust” as well as the “dissemination of Nazi propaganda”.

We are dealing with something far more serious than Nazi “hate speech”, namely the relationship of the German Government with the Kiev regime’s Nazi Movement.

See the legal procedures of the European Parliament pertaining to Holocaust Denial.

See also the Resolution of the UN General Assembly, dated January 2022 quoted in the above document.

Unquestionably, the German Government of Chancellor Scholz’s decision to support the Kiev regime’s Nazi Movement constitutes a criminal act under German law., namely the violation of. the Penal Code.

While Western governments are actively repressing the protest movements against Israel’s act of genocide, —with mass arrests on charges of antisemitism—, these same governments are supporting Ukraine’s Nazi movement which actively participated and collaborated with Nazi Germany in the genocide directed against the Jewish population of Ukraine (1941-1944).

—Michel Chossudovsky, June 21, 2024

This article addresses the following issues:

Part I: The Role of the Ukraine’s Neo Nazi Parties and Their Links to Nazi Germany

Part II: Adolph Hitler Is “The Torchbearer of Democracy” in Ukraine

The Role of Ukraine’s Neo-Nazi Parties and Their Links to Nazi Germany

by Michel Chossudovsky, April 21, 2024

Introduction

The Neo-Nazi parties of Ukraine’s so-called coalition government are actively supported by “the international community” namely our governments.

The Nazi faction within the Kiev government exerts its power in the realm of intelligence, internal affairs, national security and the military. It’s a proxy regime in liaison with its U.S.-NATO sponsors.

Amply documented, the 2014 EuroMaidan US Sponsored Coup d’Etat was carried out with the support of the two Nazi factions: Svoboda and Right Sektor headed by Dmytro Yarosh.

Dmytro Yarosh (Centre) EuroMaidan Coup d’Etat

Andriy Parubiy founded in 1991 the Social-National Party of Ukraine (subsequently renamed Svoboda [Freedom], together with Oleh Tyahnybok. The name Social-National Party was chosen with a view toreplicating the name of Hitler’s Nazi (National Socialist) party.

Parubiy was subsequently appointed Chairman of Ukraine’s Parliament (Verkhovna Rada).

According to Andriy Parubiy: Adolf Hitler was “the torchbearer of democracy”. (See Part II below)

The two Neo-Nazi parties of Ukraine’s so-called coalition government are actively supported by “the international community” namely our governments.

Amply documented, the 2014 EuroMaidan US Sponsored Coup d’Etat was carried out with the support of the two Nazi factions: Svoboda and Right Sektor.

The U.S. Congress has allocated more than 60 billion dollars in military aid, which will in large part be managed by Kiev regime’s Nazi faction which exerts its power in the realm of intelligence, internal affairs, national security and the military, in liaison with its U.S.-NATO sponsors.

Nazism and the History of World War II

These are not “Neo-Nazi” entities. The term “Neo” (“New”) is misleading. They are full-fledged Nazi parties, historically aligned (going back to World War II) with the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) of Stepan Bandera(OUN-B)

According to the WW II Holocaust Museum:

“Before World War II, the 1.5 million Jews living in the Soviet republic of Ukraine constituted the largest Jewish population within the Soviet Union, and one of the largest Jewish populations in Europe. … The number of Jews in the Ukrainian Soviet Republic (UkrSSR) rose to 2.45 million people [from 1939-1941]”

Amply documented the OUN-B and its National Insurgent Army (UPA) were actively involved in the massacres of Jews, Poles, Communists and Roma in major cities including Odessa and Kiev.

At the outset of Operation Barbarossa, (June, 22 1941) in coordination with the death squads (Einsatzgruppen) of Nazi Germany, members of the OUN-B were instrumental in the killings in the City of Lviv, Western region of Galicia, resulting in the massacre and deportation of more than 100,000 Jews:

While Stepan Bandera had announced the creation of a Nazi Ukrainian State, which pledged “to work with Nazi Germany”, Adolf Hitler disapproved of the proclamation. Despite Bandera’s “house arrest”, the members of OUN-B actively collaborated with the Wehrmacht’s occupation forces (1941-1944).

In Ukraine: “..up to a million Jews were murdered by Einsatzgruppen units, Police battalions, Wehrmacht troops and local Nazi collaborators” (emphasis added)

On September, 1 1941, the Nazi-sponsored Ukrainian newspaper Volhyn wrote, in an article titled Let’s Conquer the City, namely Lviv:

“All elements that reside in our land, whether they are Jews or Poles, must be eradicated. We are at this very moment resolving the Jewish question, and this resolution is part of the plan for the Reich’s total reorganization of Europe. The empty space that will be created, must immediately and irrevocably be filled by the real owners and masters of this land, the Ukrainian people”.(emphasis added)

The map below is the territory under Nazi Germany occupation (1942) extending from Galicia to Kiev and Odessa.

It indicates cities with Jewish ghettoes, the locations of major massacres.

In this regard, the Janowska concentration camp was established in the outskirts of Lviv in September 1941.

Lviv had a Jewish population of 160,000. The Janowska camp combined “elements of labor, transit, and extermination”.

“By the time Soviet forces reached Lviv on 21 July 1944, less than 1 per cent of Lviv’s Jews had survived the occupation“ (emphasis added)

Video: War and Peace: “Made in America”

Michel Chossudovsky and Caroline Mailloux

Our governments are aligned and supportive of Ukraine’s Nazi Movement which collaborated with Nazi Germany and was actively involved in crimes against humanity (1941-1944).

What are the implications?

Holocaust Denial?

The OUN-B was complicit in the crimes of Nazi Germany. Our governments –which claim to be firmly committed to social democracy– are actively supporting a Ukrainian Nazi movement which collaborated with Nazi Germany’s occupation forces during World War II.

That is the unspoken truth which is embedded in our history, casually ignored by both the media and Western Europe’s “Classe politique”.

By ignoring the World War II legacy of Stepan Bandera’s OUN-B and casually describing him as an anti-Soviet Nationalist, both the mainstream media as well as our governments, are complicit in what might be described as “Holocaust Denial”.

Specifically, the German penal code prohibits “Denial of the Holocaust” as well as the “dissemination of Nazi propaganda”. We are dealing with something far more serious than hate speech, namely the relationship of the German Government with Ukraine’s Nazi Movement.

See the legal procedures of the European Parliament pertaining to Holocaust Denial

Unquestionably, the German Government of Chancellor Scholz’s decision to support Ukraine’s Nazi Movement constitutes a criminal act under German law., namely the violation of. the Penal Code.

Who Is Practicing Antisemitism?

While Western governments are actively repressing the protest movements against Israel’s act of genocide, —with mass arrests on charges of antisemitism—, these same governments are supporting Ukraine’s Nazi movement which actively participated and collaborated with Nazi Germany in the genocide directed against the Jewish population of Ukraine.

Sounds contradictory?

My question is: Who are the Anti-semites? The answer is obvious. Our governments, which are financing the Neo-Nazi regime in Kiev.

From a legal standpoint, this is a criminal act on the part of Western governments.

Moreover, the funds allocated by the US Congress (April 2024) to Ukraine ($60 billion +) and Israel ($22 billion +), are in blatant violation of the Genocide Convention. (See below)

The Genocide Convention

Article I defines the responsibility of contracting parties to prevent and to punish

The Contracting Parties [member States of the U.N.] confirm that genocide, whether committed in time of peace or in time of war, is a crime under international law which they undertake to prevent and to punish.

Article II of the Convention defines Genocide as

“any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such: (a) Killing members of the group; (b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; (c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; (d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; (e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.

Article III, section (e) defines the acts which are punishable including

(e) Complicity in genocide.(which applies to Western governments which are supporting Israel)

Article IV

“Persons committing genocide or any of the other acts enumerated in article III [Article III (e)] shall be punished, whether they are constitutionally responsible rulers, public officials or private individuals.

“Complicity in Genocide” (Art. III). Our Governments “Shall be Punished” (Art. IV)?

Articles I, III and IV

By endorsing Israel’s act of genocide against the People of Palestine, our governments which are “contracting parties”) are “complicit” according to Article III (e) of the Genocide Convention.

Under Articles III and IV, Western governments (“constitutionally responsible rulers, public officials”) which endorse Israel’s act of genocide are subject to punishment under the Genocide Convention.

Is Netanyahu Antisemitic?

Western governments are not only supporting Israel’s act of genocide, they are in collusion with Prime Minister Netanyahu who has an extensive criminal record(charges of corruption according to the NYT)

While the genocidal actions taken by his government against the People of Palestine are of a criminal nature under the Genocide Convention, they are also considered as an act of anti-semitism directed against the People of Palestine.

The Semite people of the Levant, Mesopotamia and the broader Middle East share a common history, culture and similar languages, broadly including Arabs, Jews, Assyrians, Arameans, Phoenicians.

Bear in mind that Aramea (similar to Arabic and Hebrew) was the language of communication at the outset of Christianity. It was the language of Jesus Christ.

