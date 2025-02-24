[This article titled Video: The COVID Pandemic. The Most Devastating Crisis in Human History by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky was first published by Global Research. You may read it here.]

From the very outset in January 2020, people worldwide were led to believe and accept the existence of a rapidly progressing and dangerous pandemic. Media disinformation was instrumental in sustaining the COVID-19 narrative. At the time of writing [April 2022], protest movements have erupted in numerous countries. The entire planet is in state of economic and social chaos. A worldwide crisis in food and agriculture is unfolding, erupting in all major regions of the world.

Scientific lies and falsehoods have been used to sustain the legitimacy of the COVID-19 policy mandates including lockdowns, the imposition of the face mask, social distancing and the suppression of fundamental human rights.

This video, originally published by Vimeo, was censored and taken down.

We were able to rescue a version on Rumble which had been featured by Vaccine Choice Canada.

More recently, there is recognition at the level of several national governments that the lockdown measures recommended by the WHO to control the pandemic were fraudulent, i.e. the lockdown applied worldwide in 190+ countries.

The Trump administration has called for the closure of the WHO. This issue is not the WHO as an affiliate organization of the UN, but fraudulent decisions and statements by the director general of the WHO, with the support of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The mRNA “Vaccine” Intended to Protect People Against a “Non-existent New Virus”

Amply documented the mRNA “vaccine” which was intended to protect people against this non-existent new coronavirus renamed SARS-nCoV-2 has resulted in an upward trend in excess mortality.

The Pfizer Confidential Report released under Freedom of Information confirms based on their own data that the vaccine is a toxic substance. To access the complete Pfizer report, click here.

There Never Was a “New Corona Virus”, There Never Was a Pandemic

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, February 06, 2025

The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity

by Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky reviews in detail how this insidious project “destroys people’s lives”. He provides a comprehensive analysis of everything you need to know about the “pandemic” — from the medical dimensions to the economic and social repercussions, political underpinnings, and mental and psychological impacts.

“My objective as an author is to inform people worldwide and refute the official narrative which has been used as a justification to destabilize the economic and social fabric of entire countries, followed by the imposition of the “deadly” COVID-19 “vaccine”. This crisis affects humanity in its entirety: almost 8 billion people. We stand in solidarity with our fellow human beings and our children worldwide. Truth is a powerful instrument.”

