Video: Digital Tyranny. The WHO Pandemic Treaty is the Back Door to “Global Governance”
A Worldwide Mass Movement against the Adoption of the Treaty is required.
“The World Health Organization has started [May 2022] drafting a Global Pandemic Treaty on pandemic preparedness that would grant WHO absolute power over global biosecurity, such as the power to implement digital identities / vaccine passports, mandatory vaccinations, travel restrictions, lockdowns, standardized medical care and more.
This Pandemic Treaty, if implemented, will change the global landscape and strip you and me of some of our most basic rights and freedoms.
Make no mistake, the WHO Pandemic Treaty is a direct attack on the sovereignty of its member states, as well as a direct attack on your bodily autonomy.”
Peter Koenig
The World Health Organization’s (WHO) General Assembly, the World Health Assembly (WHA) representing all 194 member states, will take place in Geneva, from 27 May to 1 June 2024.
During that crucial week, the WHA is expected to vote on the controversial “Pandemic Treaty” and the new revised International Health Regulation (IHR, last revision 2005).
With two thirds of the countries yes-vote, the treaty and the new IHR would be approved.
This would give the WHO, more precisely, the WHO’s Director General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, full power in matters of health and climate change over and above individual member countries health sovereignty.” Peter Koenig, May 12, 2024
Interview with Peter Koenig
Video: Digital Tyranny and the QR Code: Peter Koenig and Michel Chossudovsky
published in early June 2022
The Pandemic Treaty is the “Back Door” towards “Global Governance” and Digital Tyranny. It is the End of “Representative Democracy”
“In the words of the late David Rockefeller:
“…The world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries.” (quoted by Aspen Times, August 15, 2011, emphasis added)
The Global Governance scenario imposes an agenda of social engineering and economic compliance. It constitutes an extension of the neoliberal policy framework imposed on both developing and developed countries.
It consists in scrapping “national auto-determination” and constructing a Worldwide nexus of pro-US proxy regimes controlled by a “supranational sovereignty” (World Government) composed of leading financial institutions, billionaires and their philanthropic foundations.”
We were told back in March, 2020 what they had in store for us by the highly influential Council on Foreign Relations:
Past Pandemics Exposed China’s Weaknesses
The Current One Highlights Its Strengths
Foreign Affairs, March 27, 2020
https://web.archive.org/web/20200328050913/https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/china/2020-03-27/past-pandemics-exposed-chinas-weaknesses
And tellingly, CFR article linked to this very important research book from China. That describes "Disease Politics" as a means to fundamentally transform a country of individual rights-based nationals into authoritarian collectivists in a global community. This book may as well be a blueprint for what is descending across the western world today, in the form of pandemic protocols experienced and WHO pandemic treaties planned:
Rural Health Care Delivery
Modern China from the Perspective of Disease Politics
Springer-Verlag Berlin Heidelberg, 2013
https://library.lol/main/DB87C08A174B849E1EB0476138787AED
('GET' .pdf download)
With chapter and section titles like:
5.3 Discipline Imposed by Hygiene
9.4 “To Combine Health Campaigns with Mass Movements”
11 The Patriotic Hygiene Campaign and the Construction of Clean New People
17.3 From “the Benevolent Medicine” to the “Formula for Money-Making”
19 A Public Country and Its Expansion
20 The Logic of Disease Politics
23 A Nation-State? A Democratic State?
From the book's official description:
"Diseases are everyday, ordinary occurrences intimately related to people’s daily lives. However, as the metaphor of the “Sick Man of East Asia” emerged against the backdrop of a weak modern China, health care and the curing of diseases were turned into grand state politics with far-reaching implications. This book, starting with the argument for diseases being metaphors, describes and interprets such incidents in China’s history as the Abolishment of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the Patriotic Hygiene Campaign and the Cooperative Medical Services. In an effort to reveal the internal logic of disease politics in the transformation of the state-people relationship, the book analyzes key aspects including the politicization and inclusion of diseases in state governance, the double disciplining of hygiene, legitimacy construction of the state, the remaking of the nationals, and the expansion of the “publicness” of the state. The book argues that disease politics in modern China has developed following the path from nationals to the people, and then to citizens, or from crisis politics and mobilization politics to life politics. In addition, a marked change has occurred in China’s state building: increasingly standard, rationalized and institutionalized means have been employed while the non-standard means, such as large-scale mobilization and ideological coercion, had been historically used in China."
This fits into an agenda that many looking more deeply into history are able to connect the dots to. When we learn that Mao's "Disease Politics" was informed by a theory of the practice of medicine called "Medical Sociology." How to use infectious disease - the fear of - to "fundamentally transform a society:
https://www.sociologygroup.com/medical-sociology/
Medical Sociology is also tied to Marxist "Conflict Theory":
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conflict_theories
And Medical Sociology gave rise to an organization, "Association of Internes and Medical Students," that was disbanded and scattered to other medical sociology movements after it was associated with the Red Scare during the McCarthy Anti-Communist hearings:
"Association of Internes and Medical Students":
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Association_of_Internes_and_Medical_Students (AIMS)
AIMS helped midwife Disease Politics:
https://academic.oup.com/jhmas/article/74/2/127/5481292
It's interesting to note that "The other side of Obama's brain" Valerie Jarrett's father was a member of AIMS. And a eugenicist:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/communism-in-jarretts-family/
And it's also interesting to note that the American Society of Medical Sociologists were a part of John D. Rockefeller, Jr's emerging allopathic medicine-led eugenics campaign over a century ago. This New York Times story from 1913 lists many familiar names and characters from history like FDR, Edward Bernays, the Flexner brothers, who's subsequent work in many fields, primarily medicine and Pharma, banking, propaganda, industry, clergy, politics and academia are bound together by their underlying core belief in and support of eugenics:
Choosing Audience for Brieux Play
J. D. Rockefeller Suggests Those Who Have Aided White Slave Investigation
Social Workers Approve
The New York Times, page 13, February 23, 1913
https://www.newspapers.com/article/31090629/edward_l_bernays_medical_review_of/
Disease Politics. How the world is being fundamentally transformed into a collectivist totalitarian hellscape, in service to a eugenics-based master race society - that Hitler embarked on (with substantial US/UK investment and guidance). Communism and Fascism being different sides of the same centralized totalitarian coin. Just as the Council on Foreign Relations told us they had in store for us back in March, 2020. It's taking us a awhile to connect all of the dots. But we're doing it. And as the picture of the world as it truly is becomes more clear we become better able to identify its weaknesses and defeat the enemies of individual liberty, personal sovereignty, and representative governance of the people, by the people, for the people.