Video: Global Warfare, Most Serious Economic and Social Crisis in World History
Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret
“The world is at the crossroads of the most serious crisis in modern history. The US has embarked on a military adventure, “a long war”, which threatens the future of humanity.”, Michel Chossudovsky
“Connecting the Dots: Referred in this interview with Matt Ehret:
The Criminalization of International Justice
The Broader Middle East War
The History of World War II and the Role of Wall Street
The Cold War and the Arms Race
America’s Preemptive Nuclear War Doctrine
The Geopolitics of China-US Relations
Video: Connecting the Dots, Michel Chossudovsky with Matt Ehret
Do you ever feel like discussions about the End of the World have been going on forever? Well, I certainly have. I've been hearing about these fears since the late 1950s, and the threat of an atomic holocaust has been on my mind since then. Even Ronald Reagan talked about it in TV commercials during my lifetime. It makes me wonder if scaring people, like Reagan did, with the idea of doom has been effective for as long as I can remember.
However, as a practical social scientist, I understand that just talking about problems won't lead us anywhere. That's why I'm more focused on finding solutions to our current issues. Admittedly, the future of humanity can seem grim at times. Despite that, I choose to stay optimistic. I believe that by remaining positive and hopeful, we can truly make a difference in the world. While the tactic of instilling fear has been around as long as I can remember, my approach is to be an optimist in the face of the challenges that humanity still confronts.
