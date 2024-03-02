“The world is at the crossroads of the most serious crisis in modern history. The US has embarked on a military adventure, “a long war”, which threatens the future of humanity.”, Michel Chossudovsky

“Connecting the Dots: Referred in this interview with Matt Ehret:

The Criminalization of International Justice

The Broader Middle East War

The History of World War II and the Role of Wall Street

The Cold War and the Arms Race

America’s Preemptive Nuclear War Doctrine

The Geopolitics of China-US Relations

Video: Connecting the Dots, Michel Chossudovsky with Matt Ehret