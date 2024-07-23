This interview was recorded on July 2, 2024. It was intended to be published prior to the NATO Summit.

Due to temporary technical problems, the programme was not recorded in the Lux Media Studio. Our thanks to Lux Media for their support.

***

NATO is not an alliance. It is an organisation under the command of the Pentagon, and its objective is the military control of Western and Eastern Europe.

US bases in the member countries of NATO serve to occupy these countries, by maintaining a permanent military presence which enables Washington to influence and control their policies and prevent genuine democratic choices.

NATO is a war machine which works for the interests of the United States, with the complicity of the major European power groups, staining itself with crimes against humanity.

These wars are financed by the member countries, whose military budgets are increasing continually to the detriment of social expenditure, in order to support colossal military programmes like that of the US nuclear programme which costs 1,300 billion dollars.

To exit the war system which is exposing us to increasing dangers, we must leave NATO, affirming our rights as sovereign and neutral states.

In this way, it becomes possible to contribute to the dismantling of NATO and all other military alliances, to the reconfiguration of the structures of the whole European region, to the formation of a multipolar world where the aspirations of the People for liberty and social justice may be realised.

We propose the creation of a NATO EXIT International Front in all NATO member countries, by building an organisational network at a basic level strong enough to support the very difficult struggle we must face in order to attain this objective, which is vital for our future.

—Excerpts from the Florence Declaration, Florence, April 7, 2019

