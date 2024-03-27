This video was first produced in June 2020 in the immediate wake of the March 11, 2020 lockdown.

What was analyzed in the video almost four years ago is happening now. It’s ongoing.

This is the most serious debt crisis in World history.

Michel Chossudovsky describes the economic and social consequences of the corona crisis.

“V the Virus” is said to be responsible for the wave of bankruptcies and unemployment. That’s a lie.

There is no causal relationship between the (microscopic) SARS-2 virus and economic variables.

You are welcome to download (free of charge) my Book (15 chapters) which provides a detailed analysis of an economic and social crisis which is still ongoing. See chapters IV and V.

Chapter V focusses on The Enrichment of the Super Rich, The Appropriation and Redistribution of Wealth,

Chapter XII focusses on “Global Coup d’État” and the “Great Reset”. Global Debt and Neoliberal “Shock Treatment”

The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity

