Video: The Globalization of War. America’s “Long War” against Humanity. Reveal The Lies. Confront the War Criminals
“When the Lie becomes the Truth, there is no Moving Backwards”
The world is at a dangerous crossroads. The United States and its allies have launched a military adventure which threatens the future of humanity.
The ultimate objective is World conquest under the cloak of “human rights” and “Western democracy”.
America’s hegemonic project in the post 9/11 era is the “Globalization of War” whereby the U.S.-NATO military machine –coupled with covert intelligence operations, economic sanctions and the thrust of “regime change”— is deployed in all major regions of the world. The threat of pre-emptive nuclear war is also used to black-mail countries into submission.
This “Long War against Humanity” is carried out at the height of the most serious economic crisis in modern history.
It is intimately related to a process of global financial restructuring, which has resulted in the collapse of national economies and the impoverishment of large sectors of the World population.
Michel Chossudovsky --in a GRTV video interview produced more than 9 years ago-- describes with foresight the dangers of a Third World War.
The counter-terrorism narrative is bogus. This is not a war against the Islamic State (ISIL).
This is a War of Conquest sustained by extensive media propaganda.
Reveal the Lies.
We must disable the propaganda apparatus.
Confront the War Criminal in high office.
Video: Michel Chossudovsky on the Globalization of War
Directed and Produced by Julie Vivier and Jorge Zegarra. GRTV 2014
The Globalization of War. America’s Long War against Humanity
Major military and covert intelligence operations are being undertaken simultaneously in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, sub-Saharan Africa, Central Asia and the Far East.
The US military agenda combines both major theater operations as well as covert actions geared towards destabilizing sovereign states.
The “Communist threat” of The Cold War era has been replaced by the worldwide threat of “Islamic terrorism”.
Whereas Russia and China have become capitalist “free market” economies, a first strike pre-emptive nuclear attack is nonetheless contemplated.
Ironically, China and Russia are no longer considered to be “a threat to capitalism”. Quite the opposite.
What is at stake is economic and financial rivalry between competing capitalist powers. The China-Russia alliance under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) constitutes a “competing capitalist block” which undermines U.S. economic hegemony.
In Asia, the U.S. has contributed under its “Pivot to Asia” to encouraging its Asia-Pacific allies including Japan, Australia, South Korea, The Philippines and Vietnam to threaten and isolate China as part of a process of “military encirclement” of China, which gained impetus in the late 1990s.
Meanwhile, war propaganda has become increasingly pervasive. War is upheld as a peace-making operation. When war becomes peace, the world is turned upside down. Conceptualization is no longer possible. An inquisitorial social system emerges. The consensus is to wage war. People can longer think for themselves.
They accept the authority and wisdom of the established social order.
The Globalization of War
REVIEWS:
“Professor Michel Chossudovsky is the most realistic of all foreign policy commentators. He is a model of integrity in analysis, his book provides an honest appraisal of the extreme danger that U.S. hegemonic neoconservatism poses to life on earth.” Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury
““The Globalization of War” comprises war on two fronts: those countries that can either be “bought” or destabilized. In other cases, insurrection, riots and wars are used to solicit U.S. military intervention. Michel Chossudovsky’s book is a must read for anyone who prefers peace and hope to perpetual war, death, dislocation and despair.” The late Hon. Paul Hellyer, former Canadian Minister of National Defence
“Michel Chossudovsky describes globalization as a hegemonic weapon that empowers the financial elites and enslaves 99 percent of the world’s population. “The Globalization of War” is diplomatic dynamite – and the fuse is burning rapidly.” Michael Carmichael, President, the Planetary Movement
The Globalization of War: Excerpts from the Preface
The “globalization of war” is a hegemonic project. Major military and covert intelligence operations are being undertaken simultaneously in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, sub-Saharan Africa, Central Asia and the Far East. The U.S. military agenda combines both major theater operations as well as covert actions geared towards destabilizing sovereign states.
Under a global military agenda, the actions undertaken by the Western military alliance (U.S.-NATO-Israel) in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Palestine, Ukraine, Syria and Iraq are coordinated at the highest levels of the military hierarchy. We are not dealing with piecemeal military and intelligence operations. The July-August 2014 attack on Gaza by Israeli forces was undertaken in close consultation with the United States and NATO. The actions in Ukraine and their timing coincided with the onslaught of the attack on Gaza.
In turn, military undertakings are closely coordinated with a process of economic warfare which consists not only in imposing sanctions on sovereign countries but also in deliberate acts of destabilization of financial and currencies markets, with a view to undermining the enemies’ national economies.
The United States and its allies have launched a military adventure which threatens the future of humanity. As we go to press, U.S.and NATO forces have been deployed in Eastern Europe including Ukraine. U.S. military intervention under a humanitarian mandate is proceeding in sub-Saharan Africa. The U.S. and its allies are threatening China under President Obama’s “Pivot to Asia”.
In turn, military maneuvers are being conducted at Russia’s doorstep which could potentially lead to escalation.
The U.S. airstrikes initiated in September 2014 directed against Iraq and Syria under the pretext of going after the Islamic State are part of a scenario of military escalation extending from North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean to Central and South Asia.
The Western military alliance is in an advanced state of readiness. And so is Russia.
Russia is heralded as the “Aggressor”. U.S.-NATO military confrontation with Russia is contemplated.
Enabling legislation in the U.S. Senate under “The Russian Aggression Prevention Act” (RAPA) has “set the U.S. on a path towards direct military conflict with Russia in Ukraine.”
“Any U.S.-Russian war is likely to quickly escalate into a nuclear war, since neither the U.S. nor Russia would be willing to admit defeat, both have many thousands of nuclear weapons ready for instant use, and both rely upon Counterforce military doctrine that tasks their military, in the event of war, to pre-emptively destroy the nuclear forces of the enemy.”
The Russian Aggression Prevention Act (RAPA) is the culmination of more than twenty years of U.S.-NATO war preparations, which consist in the military encirclement of both Russia and China:
“From the moment the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, the United States has relentlessly pursued a strategy of encircling Russia, just as it has with other perceived enemies like China and Iran. It has brought 12 countries in central Europe, all of them formerly allied with Moscow, into the NATO alliance. U.S. military power is now directly on Russia’s borders.”
Completely concur and agree, once anybody becomes aware of the nefarious acts of the NGO’s, USAIDE (Now there is a true misnomer if ever there was one) Western Intelligence services War Crimes and breaches of Iong established under bona fide international law, convention and dik tat, albeit our international institutions ICC, ICJ, WTO, WHO and especially the U.N have all been subverted and become politicised, corrupted due the excesses, threats, intimidation and blackmailing of the officers and employees, permanent representatives of nations to the aforementioned bodies, led the CIA and their SAC/SOG paramilitaries, the U.S perennial bum chums and chaps, always right behind them in plotting, undertaking and facilitating these crimes … the U.K’s MI6, together with all other Western Intel Services, it’s not hard to realise nor understand just how out of touch, sociopathic and deeply psychopathic, the outliers that these people orchestrating and opining this nonsense truly are.
We know ex Rockefeller’s so called p.asst, confidante, or for want of better vernacular, his so called aide de camp had during the late 1950’s, early 1960’s published a paper predicate upon a handful of truly despotic people of wealth, a la Rockefeller to usurp the U.N, turning it, literally into their plaything, a vehicle that with each UNSC, legitimises the illegitimate, achieved as has been, key people, cohorts, being placed into positions of authority within said bodies.. likewise their subsequent and repeat of process, undermining the sovereignty of nation states, most especially as we have witnessed within the supposed bastion of democracy itself, the United States…
The only difference today is that so many of us have awakened, having discovered from many sources including Prof Chossudovsky’s excellent and outstanding articles, whether ex his Substack or via that most wonderful and outstanding Platform of Truth and Fact, Global Research, yes indeed, awakened many of us have become, no longer content to believe 5he nonsense, the falsehoods, the heightened anxiety levels, always centric to the rationale for conflict, war, for the incessant breaches of International Law…
No, definitely not for these tyrants and despots, compliance with international law, its conventions, institutions and norms, nope… not for those States comprising and or being in the much (vaunted International Rules Based Order) 😂😂😂😂😂😂, nope, such adherence unto, together the duty and obligation to follow said International obligations at all times is the preserve of the non collective Western nations. Not for any of them, U.S and it’s sycophantic Allies…. 😂😂😂, to ever be forced to suffer the penalty of economic blowback, sanctions etc… is the sole preserve and domain of the U.S led Western Alliance.. that is the hypocrisy the World, the remainder of the nations on the globe, not part of or allied to those nations adhering unto the ridiculous Rules Based Order hypocrisy…
But correctly you have stated the true cause of the World’s conflicts, nothing to do with Terrorism, Islam, Hindi, Buddhism, Christianity, Judaism… any other god fearing group…. no, it is directly a result of their (those fomenting War and Conflict… triggered as they so obviously are, being extremely avid, nay, rabid participants in such nefarious deeds, underscoring that which is driven from nothing other than sheer, greed, avarice, haughtiness, and an outsized ego tempered the unwillingness to accept that there exists many others on the planet who might just be in a position to compel capitulation by the U.S and its support base, from being involved in circumstances well before the mainstream, namely the Global South together the Eastern Superpowers… Russia followed China…
It is I believe Russia who, just as they had WW2, will save the world from the attempts to reintroduce Fascism amongst the world’s nations, doing so believed to be the only hope of saving for them, those in the West, running the planet, who believe they can subvert by bullying, threat, intimidation, as noted individual nation states and or individuals, already being well on the way to achieving such an outcome the result of their successfully placing their people into key areas of authority e.g City and States, Attorneys General, District Attorneys, Secretaries of State, Departments Heads, Deputy Secretaries, Undersecretary’s, Judges, having achieved this outcome the result of their lobbying, manipulation of the electoral process, or just outright ensuring their “man/woman” is appointed… you know how it works, just as they’ve done with virtually every Western Global leader since 1990, what did that clown and blowhard Klaus Schwab say, after his infamous “zey vill eat ze bugs, zese eaters, own nussing and be happy, ja, ja, ja hahaha…” … “ve haf placed into ze positions of ze authorities our people, in nearly every demokracy ja, ja, just vait and ze vill see” sick evil f..k.
Anyways thankfully many of us are awake, aware, it is encumbent upon us to spread the message, to put and bring an end to this fascism and tyranny, to will Russia onto victory, to applaud Russia taking down the Western Economic system… getting us back to using real money, money as defined for millennia under the Roman Tables and Justinians Law… except a handful of tyrants, truly believed they could control the World, that all nations would kneel and bow before them 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂, pull the other one… you’ll hear jingle bells, never, no resist we will, shoving this in their face, whilst the World truly sees the hypocrisy, the ridiculous being played out presently…
Best to you all, fight for freedom, sovereignty, national identity, just fight… or lose it…
Kia Kaha from
New Zealand
Truer words were never spoken on this topic. I've been trying to explain this to people for decades.. and I didn't really understand all the details until right about now...
American taxpayers have been programmed from birth and trained in the Tavistock public schools to be heroic workers... and as a population, they have been worked into the ground. We have the highest negative health metrics of any 'first" world country to show for it. Our 10 - 13 year olds are killing themselves faster than any other demographic... and the list goes on.
My goal is to help my fellow taxpayers to realize the importance of detoxification. The nanotech that has been unleashed on us is reactive to ElectroMagnetic Radiation (EMR). The entire ElectroMagnetic Spectrum is now in play.
Every taxpayer on the globe is now contaminated with the C19 injection nanotechnology. We are being harmed every single day with EMR. I have measured 898,000 microwatts in my back yard next to a powerline that does not emit more than 40 microwatts normally. So where was that DNA destroying radiation coming from??!! Elon Musk's 20,000 constellation satellites?
Ongoing electronic directed energy warfare is against everyone now - in every country that stands up to the Satanic Central Banker's agenda rolling out like a shit storm from Basel, Switzerland's Bank for International Settlements.
Nobody knows how to stop it - but the US Congress has the constitutional responsibility to de-fund our out of control military. IF we could get the US Congress to do it's job - it would be a first. That organization has allowed itself to become a corrupt parody of what it was intended to be.
The US Supreme Court is a massive joke on everyone going back decades to the infamous Lewis Powell memo.
The White House Administrative Branch has been hand picked by the Central Bankers going back decades too... and staffed with mind controlled sock puppets created by our very own private sector (not military) intelligence organization: The CIA, and it's partner organizations and think tanks.
It's probably amazing that any of us are left standing after all of the abuse we've endured. My favorite FEMA statistic: 2.5 million Americans were affected by natural disasters in one year... and the natural disasters were created with the Ionospheric technology the US Military and Intelligence Complex controls... go figure.