My long-standing commitment is to “the value of human life”, “the criminalization of war” , “peaceful co-existence” between nation states and “the future of humanity” which is currently threatened by nuclear war.

The World is at a Dangerous Crossroads. We are no longer dealing with a hypothetical scenario. The threat of World War III is real.

While one can conceptualize the loss of life and destruction resulting from present-day conventional wars, it is impossible to fully comprehend the devastation which might result from a Third World War, using nuclear weapons until it occurs and becomes a reality.

The US administration has endorsed preemptive nuclear war in the name of world peace. “Making the world safer” is the justification for launching a military operation which could potentially result in a nuclear holocaust.

It should be understood that the use of nuclear weapons in relation to the confrontation between US-NATO and Russia would inevitably lead to escalation and the end of humanity as we know it.

I have been researching nuclear war for more than 20 years focussing on its historical, strategic and geopolitical dimensions as well as its criminal features as a means to implementing what is best described as “genocide on a massive scale”.

What is outlined in this video presentation is a brief history of nuclear war: a succession of U.S. nuclear war plans going back to the Manhattan Project (1939-1945) which was conducive to the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.

Hiroshima. In the wake of August 6, 1945 Atomic Bomb attack

Unknown to the broader public, the U.S. War Department –in liaison with Oppenheimer’s Manhattan Project team at Los Alamos– formulated the first U.S. Doomsday Blueprint of a attack against 66 urban areas of the Soviet Union with an estimated 200 atomic bombs.

This was confirmed by “Top Secret” documents released by the War Department on September 15, 1945 when the US and the Soviet Union were allies.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki served as a “Dress Rehearsal”, as a means to formulate a “Doomsday Blueprint” which consisted in “Wiping the Soviet Union off the Map”

Video: The Dangers of Nuclear War.

Michel Chossudovsky and Caroline Mailloux

April 23 2024,

Video: Interview en français

The September 15, 1945 Blueprint to “Wipe the Soviet Union off the Map”

What is presented below is a summary. For an in-depth and detailed analysis see:

The Hiroshima Nagasaki “Dress Rehearsal”: Oppenheimer and the U.S. War Department’s Secret September 15, 1945 “Doomsday Blueprint” to “Wipe the Soviet Union off the Map”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 14, 2024

Below is the image of the 66 cities of the Soviet Union which had been envisaged as targets using more than 200 atomic bombs.

The 66 cities. Click image to enlarge

There is an element of political delusion and paranoia in the formulation of US foreign policy. The Doomsday Scenario against the Soviet Union has been on the drawing board of the Pentagon for almost 80 years.

Had it not been for the September 1945 plan to “wipe the Soviet Union off the map” (66 urban areas and more than 200 atomic bombs), neither Russia nor China would have developed nuclear weapons. There wouldn’t have been a Nuclear Arms Race.

Barely two weeks after the official end of World War II (September 2, 1945), the US War Department issued a blueprint (September 15, 1945) to “Wipe the Soviet Union off the Map” (66 cities with 204 atomic bombs), when the US and the USSR were allies.

This infamous project is confirmed by declassified documents. (For further details see Chossudovsky, 2017)

Numerous US nuclear war plans have been formulated from the outset, leading up to The 1956 Strategic Air Command SAC Atomic Weapons Requirements Study (Declassified in December 2015) which consisted in targeting 1200 urban areas in the Soviet Union, Eastern Europe and China.

The preparatory documents (see below) confirm that the data pertaining to the Hiroshima and Nagasaki attacks were being used to evaluate the viability as well as the cost of a much larger attack against the Soviet Union. These documents were finalized 5-6 weeks after the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings (6, 9 August 1945).

“To Ensure our National Security”

Note the correspondence between Major General Norstad and the head of the Manhattan Project, General Leslie Groves, who was in permanent liaison with Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, head of the Los Alamos team of nuclear scientists.

On September 15, 1945 Norstad sent a memorandum to Lieutenant Leslie Groves requesting an estimate of the “number of bombs required to ensure our national security” ( The First Atomic Stockpile Requirements )

Lieutenant General Groves no doubt in consultation with Dr. Oppenheimer responded to Major General Norstad in a Memorandum dated September 29, 1945 in which he refers to Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

See section 2, subsections a, b and c.

“It is not essential to get total destruction of a city in order to destroy its effectiveness. Hiroshima no longer exists as a city even though the area of total destruction is considerably less than total.”

The Hiroshima Nagasaki bombings were a “Dress Rehearsal”

Read carefully. The text below confirms that Hiroshima and Nagasaki was “A Dress Rehearsal”.

Bear in mind the name of the country which is threatening America’s “national security” is not mentioned.

Answering your memorandum of 15 September 1945, [see response below]

We are at a Dangerous Crossroads.

At no point since the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima on August 6th, 1945, has humanity been closer to the unthinkable.

All the safeguards of the Cold War era, which categorized the nuclear bomb as “a weapon of last resort”, have been scrapped.

The Cold War List of 1200 Targeted Cities

The initial 1945 Blueprint to attack 66 cities, the subsequent 1949 Dropshot Plan (targeting 100 cities) were updated in the course of the Cold War.

The 1956 Plan included some 1200 cities in the USSR, the Soviet block countries of Eastern Europe and China (see declassified documents below).

The bombs slated for the attack significantly more powerful in terms of explosive capacity than those dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki (see below)

We are talking about planned genocide against the Soviet Union, China and Eastern Europe .

Throughout History, “Mistakes” have Played a Key Role.

Upholding WMDs as Instruments of Peace is a Dangerous Gimmick

The Issue of Nuclear Winter triggered by a nuclear holocaust. Extensive literature and analysis.

Relentless War Propaganda and Media Disinformation Is the Driving Force. It Must be Confronted.

Is “Peaceful Coexistence” and Diplomacy between Russia and the U.S. an Option?

“War is Good for Business”: Corrupt Governments which Uphold the Interests of Big Money Must be Challenged

The original source of this article is Global Research

