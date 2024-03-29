Introduction. The Crocus City Hall Attack (March 2024) vs. the Downing of MH-17 (July 2014)

The Western media are accusing president Putin of implementing a “False Flag” in relation to the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack:

“After all, Putin has used terror attacks in the past as a pretext to clamp down on dissent inside Russia” says Radio Free Europe “Concert hall attack dents Putin’s tough image. He tries to use it to rally support for Ukraine war” (AP) “ISIS bears sole responsibility for this attack,” U.S. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement. “There was no Ukrainian involvement whatsoever.” (CNN)

Who Was Behind it? Bombshell Statement by Russia’s Federal Security Bureau (FSB)

On March 26, 2024, the head of Russia’s Federal Security Bureau (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov responding to journalists probing the question as to Who Was Behind the Terrorists?

Bortnikov stated unequivocally that the United States, Great Britain and Ukraine were involved.

According to Gilbert Doctorow: “Bortnikov is by definition a member of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle of advisors.” Bortnikov’s statement was made in consultation with President Putin.

The Crocus City Hall terrorist attack has resulted in more than 300 deaths.

Bortnikov pointed his finger at Ukraine’s SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) which on March 25 was targeted by Russian missiles.

“According to sources from the Kyiv Post, the missiles were aimed at the premises where high-ranking SBU officials are located.”

Flight MH-17: Flash Back to July 2014

On 17 July 2014, a few months after the Euromaidan Coup d’état, Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) was shot down in Eastern Ukraine, resulting in more than 300 deaths.

In chorus, both the media and Western governments accused Russia without a shred of evidence.

While FSB Head Alexander Bortnikov was fully aware of the role of Ukraine’s SBU Intelligence (See below), the Kremlin decided to limit its response. It denied any role in the downing the MH-17 flight, while also refusing to turn over the four men to stand trial in the Netherlands.

In August 2019, I presented a carefully documented report entitled The Downing of Malaysian Airlines MH17: The Quest for Truth and Justice to the Kuala Lumpur MH17 Conference organized by JUST, the PGPF and the CRG in collaboration with the International Islamic University of Malaysia.

In many regards, the Crocus City Hall Terrorist attack reveals the falsehoods and manipulation of the evidence pertaining to the Downing of the MH 17 flight in July 2014.

In both cases, the West accuse Russia of waging a false flag.

It also confirms the insidious role of Ukraine’s intelligence agency (SBU) which was behind the MH-17 operation. (see below)

Downing of MH-17 (July 17, 2014). Accusing Russia without Evidence. Imposing New Sanctions

According to President Obama (hours after the tragedy):

“… the downing of MH17 should be “a wake-up call” to Europe to get serious about confronting Russia over Ukraine after EU leaders have proved reluctant to impose tought sanctions.” (Telegraph, July 18,2019)

The Wall Street Journal reports (July 18, 2014) that “Obama is getting his wish and Brussels is now weighing new sanctions”:

On July 22, 2014, The European Union decided to expand its sanctions blacklist against Moscow including Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

It is worth recalling that immediately after the MH17 plane crash on July 17 2014, prior to the conduct of a preliminary investigation, Secretary of State John Kerry and US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power pointed their finger at Moscow without a shred of evidence.

The 2019 Conference: MH17. The Quest for Justice

The 2019 Conference was dedicated to the memory of the victims.

It was also a national tragedy for the people of Malaysia.

The downing of MH17 with 283 passengers and 15 crew on board, took place barely a few months following the mysterious disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 after departing on March 8, 2014 from Kuala Lumpur for Beijing, with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board..

According to the official narrative, Malaysian Airlines MH 17 was downed by a BUK anti-aircraft missile by “pro-Russian separatists” with the support of Moscow.

The MH17 Inquiry was conducted in an insidious fashion, largely responding to political interests.

Summary

What is presented below is a summary of a lengthy and detailed report, entitled

The Downing of Malaysian Airlines MH17: The Quest for Truth and Justice. Review of the Evidence, Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, August 15, 2019

1. The MH-17 Netherlands Court Procedure

In November 2022, a Netherlands Court found the Kremlin responsible for the alleged attack: two Russians and a “separatist Ukrainian” were identified as “guilty of mass murder for their involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17”.

The Court ruling was fraudulent, based on fabricated evidence.

Important pieces of evidence including eye witness reports, audio and video material transmitted through Ukraine Intelligence (SBU) have either been manipulated or excluded from the Dutch inquiry, which largely endorses Washington’s accusations directed against Moscow.

2. The Evidence

Our review of the evidence points to

the presence of a second aircraft, “bullet like holes” pointing to the possibility of an attack by a second aircraft No firm evidence of a BUK missile attack directed against MH17. Absence of photographic evidence of a vapor trail from a BUK style missile on July 17, 2014

3. The BBC Censored its Own Report

All the eyewitnesses interviewed by the BBC confirmed the presence of a Ukrainian military aircraft flying within proximity of Malaysian Airlines MH17 at the time that it was shot down:

Eyewitness #1: There were two explosions in the air. And this is how it broke apart. And [the fragments] blew apart like this, to the sides. And when … Eyewitness #2: … And there was another aircraft, a military one, beside it. Everybody saw it. Eyewitness #1: Yes, yes. It [second aircraft] was flying under it, because it could be seen. It was proceeding underneath, below the civilian one. Eyewitness #3: There were sounds of an explosion. But they were in the sky. They came from the sky. Then this plane [second plane] made a sharp turn-around like this. It changed its trajectory and headed in that direction [indicating the direction with her hands].

The original BBC Video Report published by BBC Russian Service on July 23, 2014 was removed by the BBC.

In a bitter irony, The BBC is suppressing its own news productions.

This is the BBC Report which is still available on Youtube

4. Statement by Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad (May 2019)

“They never allowed us to be involved from the very beginning. This is unfair and unusual. So we can see they are not really looking at the causes of the crash and who was responsible. But already they have decided it must be Russia. So we cannot accept that kind of attitude. We are interested in the rule of law, in justice for everyone irrespective of who is involved. “They [the West] are accusing Russia but where is the evidence?

Screenshot Travel Weekly, July 18,2019

The members of our team at the Conference venue were in contact with PM Mahathir Mohamad in July 2019.

5. Summary of the Ukraine Intelligence SBU Report. Accuses President Putin of a “False Flag”

According to the official Ukraine SBU report entitled Terrorists and Militants planned cynical terrorist attack at Aeroflot civil aircraft published on August 7, 2014,

The SBU accused Russia of having ordered a false flag attack involving the shooting down of its own Aeroflot plane leading to the death of its own citizens, and then blaming it on the Kiev regime, with the Kremlin using the tragedy as a casus belli pretext to invade Ukraine.

According to the report: The Donetsk militia were aiming at a Russian Aeroflot passenger plane and shot down the Malaysian MH17 airliner by mistake.

That’s the official Ukraine government story which was acknowledged by the Ukrainian as well as several Western media. See below.

According to Britain’s foremost news tabloid, The Mail on Sunday, quoting the head of Ukraine intelligence:

The insidious design of the “pro-Russian rebels” (allegedly supported by Moscow) was to shoot down with a BUK Missile a Russian commercial airline plane with tourists en route to Cyprus, with a view to blaming the Ukrainian government.

The objective of this alleged “false flag” covert operation was to create a justifiable and credible pretext for Vladimir Putin to declare war on Ukraine.

Desperate MH17 “Intelligence” Spin. Ukraine Secret Service Contends that “Pro-Russian Rebels had Targeted a Russian Passenger Plane”. “But Shot Down Flight MH17 by Mistake”

“the [Donesk] rebels were meant to down [the] Aeroflot plane… to justify the invasion [of Ukraine by Russia]”,

Valentyn Nalyvaichenko , head of Ukraine intelligence (24 February 2014 – 18 June 2015) asserted that the pro-Russian rebels were “aiming at a Russian passenger plane “so Putin had reason to invade”.

“the crime was planned as a ground for bringing of Russian troops into Ukraine, that is – CASUS BELLI for the Russian military invasion.” (Official statement of Ukraine Security Service) Kiev Post August 7, 2014

In a bitter irony, according to the SBU report, the alleged “false flag” covert operation got muddled. The Donesk rebels got it all wrong and hit the MH17 plane by mistake.

That’s the “official line” which was made public by the Kiev government on August 7, 2014, 3 weeks after the MH17 tragedy.

Click to read the rather lengthy report, detailed and carefully documented, entitled

The Downing of Malaysian Airlines MH17: The Quest for Truth and Justice. Review of the Evidence

by Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, August 15, 2019

The SUB Ukraine Intelligence Report (August 2014) is in Annex

Michel Chossudovsky, Substack, March 29, 2024