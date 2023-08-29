For Peace, Truth and Justice.

In an era of media disinformation, our focus has been to center on the "unspoken truth" with carefully documented analysis.

Michel Chossudovsky is an award-winning author, Professor of Economics (emeritus) at the University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal, Editor of Global Research.

He has taught as visiting professor in Western Europe, Southeast Asia, the Pacific and Latin America.

He has served as economic adviser to governments of developing countries and has acted as a consultant for several international organizations including the African Development Bank, the WHO, the UNDP, the ILO and the ECLAC.

He is the author of 13 books including The Globalization of Poverty and The New World Order (2003), America’s “War on Terrorism” (2005), The Global Economic Crisis, The Great Depression of the Twenty-first Century (2009) (Editor), Towards a World War III Scenario: The Dangers of Nuclear War (2011), The Globalization of War, America's Long War against Humanity (2015), The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity, (2022)

He is a contributor to the Encyclopaedia Britannica. His writings have been published in more than twenty languages.

In 2014, he was awarded the Gold Medal for Merit of the Republic of Serbia for his writings on NATO's war of aggression against Yugoslavia.

Michel Chossudovsky. Biography

Michel Chossudovsky’s Archive of 1800+ Articles