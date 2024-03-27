Michel Chossudovsky
Video: The 2020 Economic Crisis: Global Poverty, Unemployment, Despair - Prof. Michel Chossudovsky
The Most Serious Debt Crisis in World History.
Mar 27
•
Michel Chossudovsky
41
Video: The 2020 Economic Crisis: Global Poverty, Unemployment, Despair - Prof. Michel Chossudovsky
Islamic State Terror Attack against Moscow. Who is Behind ISIL-ISIS-Daesh?
A CIA Creation according to Peter Koenig and Michel Chossudovsky,
Mar 25
•
Michel Chossudovsky
and
Peter Koenig
82
Islamic State Terror Attack against Moscow. Who is Behind ISIL-ISIS-Daesh?
Colin Powell and "The Sloppy Dossier": Plagiarism and "Fake Intelligence" Used to Justify the 2003 War on Iraq
Copied and Pasted from the Internet into an "Official" British Intel Report
Mar 23
•
Michel Chossudovsky
70
Colin Powell and "The Sloppy Dossier": Plagiarism and "Fake Intelligence" Used to Justify the 2003 War on Iraq
Ireland: The Great Hunger of the 1840s
Our British occupiers aligned one million people to die of starvation.
Mar 23
•
Michel Chossudovsky
2:22
147
Ireland: The Great Hunger of the 1840s
The US-NATO War against Yugoslavia, The Globalization of War
Watch now | The Belgrade Forum. Commemoration Conference, 23-24 March 2024, Belgrade
Mar 22
•
Michel Chossudovsky
24:04
64
The US-NATO War against Yugoslavia, The Globalization of War
“Greater Israel” Then and Now: The Zionist Plan for the Middle East
The Infamous "Oded Yinon Plan". Introduction by Michel Chossudovsky
Mar 21
•
Michel Chossudovsky
72
“Greater Israel” Then and Now: The Zionist Plan for the Middle East
Saint Patrick’s Day 2024. Commemoration of 52 Years of Crimes against Humanity: From Bloody Sunday in Derry, Northern Ireland to Croatia…
Remember Bloody Sunday 1972. January 30, 1972. The Role of General Michael Jackson
Mar 17
•
Michel Chossudovsky
52
Saint Patrick’s Day 2024. Commemoration of 52 Years of Crimes against Humanity: From Bloody Sunday in Derry, Northern Ireland to Croatia, Kosovo and Iraq
Video: The Covid-19 Lockdown: "It Was The Virus which Triggered Economic and Social Collapse". Nonsense
The Lockdown implied: “Confining the Labour Force” and “Freezing the Work Place”.
Mar 16
•
Michel Chossudovsky
62
Video: The Covid-19 Lockdown: "It Was The Virus which Triggered Economic and Social Collapse". Nonsense
Fear Campaign Resulting from Totally Invalid Covid-19 "Confirmed Cases", Erroneous SARS-CoV-2 Mortality Data, Falsification of Death…
Media lies coupled with a systemic and carefully engineered fear campaign have sustained the image of a killer virus which is relentlessly spreading to…
Mar 16
•
Michel Chossudovsky
54
Fear Campaign Resulting from Totally Invalid Covid-19 "Confirmed Cases", Erroneous SARS-CoV-2 Mortality Data, Falsification of Death Certificates
Remember March 11. 2011. Fukushima: A Nuclear War without a War. Worldwide Nuclear Radiation
The Fukushima disaster in Japan has brought to the forefront the dangers of Worldwide nuclear radiation.
Mar 13
•
Michel Chossudovsky
71
Remember March 11. 2011. Fukushima: A Nuclear War without a War. Worldwide Nuclear Radiation
4 Years Ago, The March 11 2020 Covid Lockdown: There Never Was a “New Corona Virus”, There Never Was a Pandemic
Fake science was supportive of this devastating agenda. The lies were sustained by a massive media disinformation campaign. 24/7, Incessant and…
Mar 12
•
Michel Chossudovsky
76
4 Years Ago, The March 11 2020 Covid Lockdown: There Never Was a “New Corona Virus”, There Never Was a Pandemic
The War on Iraq : Five US Presidents, Five British Prime Ministers, More than Thirty Years of Duplicity, and Counting….
Introduction by Michel Chossudovsky on America's "Humanitarian Wars", followed by an incisive and carefully documented article by Veteran War…
Mar 10
•
Michel Chossudovsky
73
The War on Iraq : Five US Presidents, Five British Prime Ministers, More than Thirty Years of Duplicity, and Counting….
