Michel Chossudovsky

Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Video: The 2020 Economic Crisis: Global Poverty, Unemployment, Despair - Prof. Michel Chossudovsky
The Most Serious Debt Crisis in World History.
  
Michel Chossudovsky
11
Islamic State Terror Attack against Moscow. Who is Behind ISIL-ISIS-Daesh?
A CIA Creation according to Peter Koenig and Michel Chossudovsky,
  
Michel Chossudovsky
 and 
Peter Koenig
26
Colin Powell and "The Sloppy Dossier": Plagiarism and "Fake Intelligence" Used to Justify the 2003 War on Iraq
Copied and Pasted from the Internet into an "Official" British Intel Report
  
Michel Chossudovsky
3
Ireland: The Great Hunger of the 1840s
Our British occupiers aligned one million people to die of starvation.
  
Michel Chossudovsky
2:22
63
The US-NATO War against Yugoslavia, The Globalization of War
Watch now | The Belgrade Forum. Commemoration Conference, 23-24 March 2024, Belgrade
  
Michel Chossudovsky
24:04
11
“Greater Israel” Then and Now: The Zionist Plan for the Middle East
The Infamous "Oded Yinon Plan". Introduction by Michel Chossudovsky
  
Michel Chossudovsky
31
Saint Patrick’s Day 2024. Commemoration of 52 Years of Crimes against Humanity: From Bloody Sunday in Derry, Northern Ireland to Croatia…
Remember Bloody Sunday 1972. January 30, 1972. The Role of General Michael Jackson
  
Michel Chossudovsky
15
Video: The Covid-19 Lockdown: "It Was The Virus which Triggered Economic and Social Collapse". Nonsense
The Lockdown implied: “Confining the Labour Force” and “Freezing the Work Place”.
  
Michel Chossudovsky
28
Fear Campaign Resulting from Totally Invalid Covid-19 "Confirmed Cases", Erroneous SARS-CoV-2 Mortality Data, Falsification of Death…
Media lies coupled with a systemic and carefully engineered fear campaign have sustained the image of a killer virus which is relentlessly spreading to…
  
Michel Chossudovsky
14
Remember March 11. 2011. Fukushima: A Nuclear War without a War. Worldwide Nuclear Radiation
The Fukushima disaster in Japan has brought to the forefront the dangers of Worldwide nuclear radiation.
  
Michel Chossudovsky
16
4 Years Ago, The March 11 2020 Covid Lockdown: There Never Was a “New Corona Virus”, There Never Was a Pandemic
Fake science was supportive of this devastating agenda. The lies were sustained by a massive media disinformation campaign. 24/7, Incessant and…
  
Michel Chossudovsky
57
The War on Iraq : Five US Presidents, Five British Prime Ministers, More than Thirty Years of Duplicity, and Counting….
Introduction by Michel Chossudovsky on America's "Humanitarian Wars", followed by an incisive and carefully documented article by Veteran War…
  
Michel Chossudovsky
21
© 2024 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing