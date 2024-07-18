Note: There was a bug in the first “Smoking Gun Video”, which prevented readers from seeing Joe Biden. We have rectified the video. (First published by Global Research on July 13, 2024)

To get a broader (historical) understanding of Joe Biden on “political plagiarism” and “I Tried To Prostitute Myself to Big Donors”, see videos 2 and 3 below.

Concluding his opening remarks, Biden handed over to Zelenskiy with the words:

“Now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination.” “Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin!”

Video 1: Biden Accidentally Introduces Zelensky as “President Putin”

“When Zelensky took the microphone, he said, “I’m better” than Putin. Biden responded, “You’re a hell of a lot better.” Biden also called his own Vice President Kamala Harris, “Vice President Donald Trump,” (see below) at a time when he had to prove to the world that he was fit to serve another four years in office. Biden has repeatedly voiced his disdain for the war in Ukraine and called for a united approach to supporting Ukrainians. He has called Putin a bully and warned that if he is not stopped and if he wins Ukraine, the war will only continue. (Daily Beast)

Biden also referred to Putin as a “murderous madman.”

Moscow Reacts

“We continue to consider it absolutely unacceptable and impermissible behavior for a head of state to make such disrespectful remarks about other heads of state,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, referring to remarks Biden made on Putin… “This is unacceptable to us, and we don’t think it in any way makes an American head of state look good. This is something that we pay direct attention to and something that is absolutely unacceptable to us,” he added.

According to the Guardian:

Joe Biden has accidentally introduced the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as “President Putin” in a gaffe that will fuel further concerns about his mental acuity that have threatened to scuttle his presidential campaign. Biden made the mistake while flanked by Nato leaders during a signing ceremony alongside Zelenskiy on the final day of the Nato summit in Washington. It came just an hour before a rare press conference by Biden that has been called “make-or-break” for his campaign, as a growing number of political allies and donors have been calling for him to drop out of the race. A number of European leaders began clapping hesitantly. German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni turned their heads in surprise as Biden mentioned the Russian leader, while other European leaders broke into an awkward smattering of applause. … The remark elicited gasps in a press centre, where hundreds of journalists were watching the remarks live on an internal television feed. A number of people in the room shouted out “Zelenskiy” to correct Biden’s mistake, after which he returned to the podium. (emphasis added)

“Mixing Things Up”

What would happen if Biden were to get his targeted countries or his weapons systems mixed up.

“America’s new “B61-13 nuclear gravity bomb. I thought it was a kalachnikov”. (paraphrase) “When you are talking about war, you are talking about peace” (the quote is from GWB, it was plagiarized by Joe Biden. Or has it become a U.S foreign policy consensus?

Biden’s mental acuity cannot be categorized as “fraudulent”. What is deceitful and fraudulent is the outright conduct of “political plagiarism” (1988), (see video below) not to mention his candid admission.

Video 2: RFK, JFK and Sir Neil Kinnock (Former Leader of UK Labour Party) Unskillfully Plagiarized by Joe Biden

Flashback to his election campaign in 1988.

Video 3: Joe Biden: “I Tried to Prostitute Myself to Big Donors”

1974 discussion on campaign financing.

Source: Washington Free Beacon

The above statement is not plagiarism: it’s from the horse’s mouth, namely Biden himself.

It reveals the criminal behavior and personality of Joe Biden from the outset of his political career.

And he is certainly not the only one!

And there is much more…

Including a “positive quotation” by the outgoing President of the United States (which we can tentatively endorse):

